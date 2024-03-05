Viral Video Details What Paris School Serves For Lunch, Internet Impressed

A reel showing a Parisian school's meal menu has gone viral (Photo Credit: Instagram/ preetigills)

Have you ever wondered what children in different countries eat during school meals? While some relished packed meals from home, others may rely on dishes served at school canteens. The kind of dishes made available at these cafeterias can be fascinating to explore. Recently, an Instagram reel showing the contents of the lunch menu of a school in Paris has grabbed many eyeballs online. It features healthy delicacies such as organic yoghurt and impressive treats like spinach with bechamel sauce.

In the reel, the vlogger says that while walking the streets of Paris, she often comes across lunch menus posted outside on school boards. She stops at one such poster outside a public school in Paris and shows what's being served on a particular day.

She explains that the kids typically have a four-course lunch. "They start with a raw vegetable starter, here they have endives, vinaigrette and apples. This is followed by a hot main meal - here they have pasta with broccoli, cheddar and mozzarella. Then a dairy course, which is local organic yoghurt with hints of raspberry aromas." After all these delicious-sounding dishes, wondering what's for dessert? The vlogger translates and states that it's an apple and pear compote. She adds, "Later, they have baguette with apricot jam, fruits and vanilla yoghurt".

She also shows the remaining part of the poster, explaining that on other days, the students' menu includes fish, duck, spinach with bechamel sauce, gouda, veggie hamburgers and enchiladas. Furthermore, the school had also planned a special menu for Chinese New Year.

Viral Video: Lunches at this Parisian school apparently include mainly organic dishes. (Stock image for representational purposes only). Photo Credit: iStock

The vlogger points to the subtitle and subheadings that declare that the food has been locally sourced. She says, "In general, there's a lot of emphasis on nutrition in France at the schools and you can always see that with the variations of the healthy foods on the menu".

She clarifies that she doesn't know if all schools in France have such menus. She reveals that she was born in India and went to school there for a few years before moving to California. Since she now lives in France, she says that she is always interested in the differences in the food standards around the world, especially for children at school lunches. Watch the complete video here.

The reel has received more than 980K views so far. In the comments, several Instagram users shared their own experiences of having such meals at their own schools. Others criticised the lack of such options in certain countries/ establishments. Note that a correction pointed out in the comments is that the green symbol mentioned at the beginning of the video stands for organic food, not vegetarian food.

Check out some of the reactions to the viral video below:

"It's important to mention that this school is located in a very wealthy neighbourhood, in Paris. Unfortunately, not all public schools in France are equal in terms of the quality of food."

"I worked at a school in Paris. The kids ate well, and I noticed that they never had any sugary juice or fizzy drinks they always drank water."

"This reflects what is culturally valued in the country. Eating well is not a luxury but part of life and this is what these school menus reflect."

"Real food to nourish growing bodies and minds."

"I would like to send this real to the United States to all the school districts of America in the US. They have something to learn."

"Absolutely wild to compare with 'legally, pizza is a vegetable' US lunches."

"Sounds like an expensive dinner here in Chicago."

"Where are the chips?"

