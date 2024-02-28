Viral Video: Vlogger Tries Hot Chocolate With Cheese In Colombia, Internet Reacts

A viral video shows people having hot chocolate with cheese (Photo Credit: Instagram/ colombia_expats)

Chocolate and cheese stand out among the most indulgent foods popular with foodies. They are not only ingredients and side dishes, but also a decadent treat in themselves. Adding cheese or chocolate to the simplest dishes can greatly enhance their yumminess. What if we told you that there is an option and someone has already given it a try? This particular fusion may seem bizarre to many, but the concept has gathered a lot of interest online. Recently, an Instagram reel showing a vlogger trying hot chocolate with cheese in Colombia went viral.

In the clip, the person explains that adding a little bit of a savoury ingredient enhances the flavour of the chocolate. "This is why Colombians often put cheese in their hot chocolate," she says. Watch the complete video here.

Hot chocolate with cheese is a common delicacy in Colombia. Photo Credit: iStock

The reel has received 1.5 million views so far. In the comments, many people expressed an interest in trying this particular combination. Some users found the idea rather strange. However, others defended the taste based on their own experience. Check out some of the reactions below:

"Took me a while to come round to the idea... But it's amazing, isn't it?"

"Probably taste great but psychologically no."

"I'm Colombian and I'm not pleased with this, it's not the correct cheese."

"White cheese in coffee is literally the best! (Brazilian thing)"

"Asian coffee shops put salty cream on their coffee and I love it. I never seen this but it might actually taste good too."

"It's by far the best way to drink chocolate."

"As a Colombian, I can confirm that cheese in chocolate is so good."

"This is also a Puerto Rican thing."

Mixing cheese and chocolate is nothing new to Colombians. They have traditionally enjoyed this combination in the form of a warm beverage called chocolate santafereno or chocolate completo. It is typically made with dark chocolate bars with a cinnamon and clove flavour. The chocolate is whisked with milk/ water in a bulbous pot known as a chocolatera. The whisk used is also a special one. The mixture is boiled three times. A type of white cheese (queso campesino) is added to the hot chocolate before it is ready to be relished.

