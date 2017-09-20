Mumbai Rains: Amitabh Bachchan Tweets, 'Gods Be Angry Again'

"The God's they be angry again! They thunder and lightning loud and now it pours here in Mumbai. Be safe remain in the house," tweeted Mr Bachchan

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: September 20, 2017 08:20 IST
Amitabh Bachchan seeks blessings of Lord Ganesha (Image courtesy: SrBachchan)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Filmmaker Shirish Kunder faced a conflict at home due to Mumbai rain
  2. "Wife praying for rain to stop. Kids praying for rain to go on"
  3. Heavy rains in Mumbai disturbed the city's normal life last month as well
Mumbai has been battling torrential rain since Tuesday coupled with thunderstorm and lightning. The heavy rain has triggered traffic jams and waterlogging in many areas and the downpour is expected to continue for the next 24 hours as predicted by the weather department. Superstar Amitabh Bachchan shared his concern on social media and asked the people of Mumbai to stay indoors. The 74-year-old actor posted a picture of himself on Twitter in which he is seen bowing down to Lord Ganesha. "The God's they be angry again .. ! They thunder and lightning loud and now it pours here in Mumbai .. be safe remain in the house," tweeted Mr Bachchan.

See Amitabh Bachchan's tweet here:
 

Filmmaker Shirish Kunder, husband of director- choreographer Farah Khan, seems to be facing a major conflict at home due to the heavy rain in Mumbai. "Wife praying for rain to stop, so she can travel. Kids praying for rain to go on, so no school tomorrow.#MumbaiRains," he tweeted. Actor Riteish Deshmukh noticed Shirish's tweet and asked, "What are you praying for?," to which he responded, "Silently observing whose God is more efficient."
 
 
 

Heavy rains in Mumbai disturbed the city's normal life last month as well and it was considered to be the worst the city witnessed since 2005. Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, R Madhavan and Mahesh Bhatt shared their concern on Twitter and requested people to stay indoors.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting the ninth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. He will next be seen in Umesh Shukla's 102 Not Out along with Rishi Kapoor. Mr Bachchan's other upcoming films are - R Balki's Padman and Vijay Krishna Acharya's Thugs Of Hindostan, co-starring Aamir Khan.
 

