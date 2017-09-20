Mumbai Rains: Amitabh Bachchan Tweets, 'Gods Be Angry Again'

Highlights
T 2552 - The God's they be angry again .. ! They thunder and lightning loud and now it pours here in Mumbai .. be safe remain in the house pic.twitter.com/piyizzuczb— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 19, 2017
Filmmaker Shirish Kunder, husband of director- choreographer Farah Khan, seems to be facing a major conflict at home due to the heavy rain in Mumbai. "Wife praying for rain to stop, so she can travel. Kids praying for rain to go on, so no school tomorrow.#MumbaiRains," he tweeted. Actor Riteish Deshmukh noticed Shirish's tweet and asked, "What are you praying for?," to which he responded, "Silently observing whose God is more efficient."
Major conflict at home. Wife praying for rain to stop, so she can travel. Kids praying for rain to go on, so no school tomorrow.#MumbaiRains— Shirish Kunder (@ShirishKunder) September 19, 2017
What are you praying for ? @ShirishKunderhttps://t.co/3amptND9PD— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 19, 2017
Silently observing whose God is more efficient. https://t.co/vnCp4W6Z8b— Shirish Kunder (@ShirishKunder) September 19, 2017
Heavy rains in Mumbai disturbed the city's normal life last month as well and it was considered to be the worst the city witnessed since 2005. Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, R Madhavan and Mahesh Bhatt shared their concern on Twitter and requested people to stay indoors.
On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting the ninth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. He will next be seen in Umesh Shukla's 102 Not Out along with Rishi Kapoor. Mr Bachchan's other upcoming films are - R Balki's Padman and Vijay Krishna Acharya's Thugs Of Hindostan, co-starring Aamir Khan.