Mumbai Rains: Amitabh Bachchan Tweets, 'Gods Be Angry Again'

Highlights Filmmaker Shirish Kunder faced a conflict at home due to Mumbai rain "Wife praying for rain to stop. Kids praying for rain to go on" Heavy rains in Mumbai disturbed the city's normal life last month as well

T 2552 - The God's they be angry again .. ! They thunder and lightning loud and now it pours here in Mumbai .. be safe remain in the house pic.twitter.com/piyizzuczb — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 19, 2017

Major conflict at home. Wife praying for rain to stop, so she can travel. Kids praying for rain to go on, so no school tomorrow.#MumbaiRains — Shirish Kunder (@ShirishKunder) September 19, 2017

Silently observing whose God is more efficient. https://t.co/vnCp4W6Z8b — Shirish Kunder (@ShirishKunder) September 19, 2017