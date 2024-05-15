North Korea's Kim Jong Un Oversees Tactical Missile Weapons System

Kim Jong Un expressed satisfaction with missile system production in the first half of they.ear

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday oversaw a tactical missile weapons system that will be newly installed at missile units of its army, state media KCNA reported on Wednesday.

Kim expressed satisfaction with missile system production in the first half of the year and emphasized it was important to carry out this year's military production plan, saying it would bring a breakthrough in the military's readiness for war.

Missile launchers produced in the first half of this year will be installed at western fire strike units in charge of "important fire strike missions," KCNA said.

Last week, Kim inspected the country's artillery weapon system and attended the test-firing of such weapons.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)