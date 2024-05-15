OpenAI Co-founder Ilya Sutskever Is Leaving Company

Ilya Sutskever said that he has decided to leave the company after spending almost a decade.

OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever said on Tuesday he is leaving the ChatGPT maker.

"After almost a decade, I have made the decision to leave OpenAI," he said in a post on X.

After almost a decade, I have made the decision to leave OpenAI. The company's trajectory has been nothing short of miraculous, and I'm confident that OpenAI will build AGI that is both safe and beneficial under the leadership of @sama, @gdb, @miramurati and now, under the… — Ilya Sutskever (@ilyasut) May 14, 2024

Sam Altman, CEO of the Microsoft-backed company said Jakub Pachocki will be the company's new chief scientist.

Pachocki has previously served as OpenAI's director of research and led the development of GPT-4 and OpenAI Five.

"OpenAI would not be what it is without him," Altman said, referring to Sutskever.

