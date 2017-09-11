Amitabh Bachchan, Then And Now, In A Fabulous Throwback Pic

Who said Throwbacks are only meant for Thursday. Here's a perfectly happy way to start the week - Amitabh Bachchan shared a fabulous throwback picture of himself juxtaposed with a recent picture. His caption read: "One day I was like this and then I became like this." In the throwback picture (L), Amitabh Bachchan appears to be a young boy in his pre-teen years. Mr Bachchan's smile hasn't changed much in all these years. Mr Bachchan hasn't given details about the picture but we're glad he shared it anyway. Take a look at the then and now comparison of Amitabh Bachchan.
On Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan, 74, has shared many, many old pictures of himself and his family. He is the elder son of poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan's two sons. His brother Ajitabh is a businessman. Mr Bachchan married Jaya Bhaduri (now Bachchan) in 1973. They've co-starred in films such as Guddi, Abhimaan and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan are parents to Shweta and Abhishek. Shweta is married to businessman Nikhil Nanda and they have two children together - Navya Naveli and Agastya. Abhishek Bachchan married his Guru co-star Aishwarya Rai in 2007 and they are parents to 5-year-old Aaradhya.
Take a look at the Bachchan's spectacular throwback pictures:
Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting the ninth season of popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. He is also making 102 Not Out, co-starring Rishi Kapoor and Thugs Of Hindostan with Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. He was last seen in Nation Award-winning film Pink.