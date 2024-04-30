Scenes From Jalsa: Amitabh Bachchan's Meet And Greet With Fans

Amitabh Bachchan shared this image. (courtesy: srbachchan)

A quintessential Sunday for Amitabh Bachchan includes his usual meet and greet session with fans at his Mumbai residence. The megastar, who often documents moments from his fan meet sessions in his blog entry and social media handles, captioned his new X (earlier known as Twitter) post, "Aabhaar, aabhaar, aabhaar. Har Itvaar, 42 saal lagataar. 1982 to 2024 (grateful, grateful. Every Sunday for 42 years straight up)." Meanwhile, on his Instagram profile, on Monday, Big B shared a fun post and he wrote, "From 1984 to 2024...Time time ki baat hoti hai .. on top film Inquilaab and yesterday at Sunday fan meet."

Check out the video that Amitabh Bachchan shared here:

T 4996 - !!

1982 to 2024 pic.twitter.com/0VMyV6ySSl — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 29, 2024

This is what Amitabh Bachhan posted on Instagram:

Amitabh Bachchan, who will star in Kalki 2898 AD, shared details on the film and he wrote on Instagram, "It's been an experience for me like no other... The mind to think such a product, the execution the exposure to modern technology and above all the company of colleagues with stratospheric Super star presence..."

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Ganapath, alongside Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. The actor will next be seen in Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan. He will also star in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Intern, co-starring Deepika Padukone. The actors have previously worked together in the 2015 film Piku. Amitabh Bachchan will also co-star with Rajinikanth in TJ Gnanavel's untitled film. Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth famously co-starred in Hum.