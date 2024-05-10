Congress Claims BJP Has Lost Majority In Haryana, To Meet Governor Today

The Congress plans to meet the Haryana Governor today confident that the BJP government in the state no longer has a majority. After days of political uncertainty, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh today claimed that the Haryana government has lost its majority and there is a need to impose President's rule.

"I think the Haryana Government has clearly lost its majority when the 3 independent MLAs withdrew their support. It's the right case for the President's Rule. This horse-trading that the BJP will do, the 'Operation Lotus' that they will do. They have been doing this in different political parties for the last 10 years. But it is very clear that the BJP's days in Haryana are numbered," Jairam Ramesh told ANI.

The Congress delegation will meet the Governor later today.

On May 7, the Haryana government suffered a big jolt after three independent MLAs withdrew support from the Nayab Saini government, taking the coalition below the majority mark. The three MLAs were Randhir Golan from Pundri, Dharmpal Gonder from Nilokheri, and Sombir Singh Sangwan from Charkhi Dadri. All of them decided to extend support to Congress.

However, the BJP appeared confident of retaining power, with former chief minister Manhora Lal Khattar claiming that several leaders of the Congress and the JJP were in touch with his party.

In the House of 90, the BJP has 39 MLAs, the Congress has 30, the Jan Nayak Janata Party has 10, the Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) has one, and the Indian National Lok Dal has one, along with seven Independents.