Kriti Sanon's Cherry Red Bralette And Trousers Is Making This Summer Look A Whole Lot More Fierce

Kriti Sanon's Cherry Red Co-Ord Set Is Making This Summer Look So Fierce

Kriti Sanon and her fuss-free sartorial sensibilities have never missed the fashion mark. From work-inspired fits to glam ensembles, the actress has always served us with the right kind of inspiration. For one of her latest photoshoots, Kriti slipped into a cherry red number by the clothing label Sanne. The cherry quantum bralette and synth corset trousers looked comfortable. The bralette was adorned with gold details that simply added a subtle touch of glam. The brand's signature handcrafted brass buttons elevated her overall look. Kriti's OOTD was vintage with a touch of modernity. A set of chunky bracelets and rings perfectly completed her look.

Also Read: Like Kriti Sanon, Add "Weekly Exfoliation" To Your Summer Routine To Get Clear, Glowing Skin

Previously, Kriti Sanon stepped out in her mint green co-ord set by Alex Perry and served fashion goals. The casually chic number featured a sleeveless bralette with strappy sleeves and the designer's signature curved neckline. The actress teamed it up with a pair of pleated wide-leg pants that came with a dramatic paper bag waist. It was held together with an over-the-top matching belt.

She also managed to pull off a checkered denim co-ord set like no one else and we took notes. The look featured a crop top with a long skirt. The sleeveless top highlighted an inverted sweetheart-style hem and straps. It was teamed up with a high-waist skirt that came with multiple slits and a silver zipper in the centre. Kriti kept her look strictly minimal by only pairing the outfit with silver studs and rings.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon's Sultry Smokey Eyes Were The Perfect Beauty Pairing With Her Red Lehenga

Kriti Sanon continues her style streak in the most stunning way