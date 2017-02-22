Clashes Outside Delhi's Ramjas College Over Invite To JNU's Umar Khalid

Clashes broke out at Delhi's Ramjas College today after student activists linked to BJP continued their protest over invite to JNU's Umar Khalid. Mr Khalid -- who had been named in a sedition case a year ago along with Kanhaiya Kumar - was expected to speak an event organised by the college literature society.The protest was being organised by the ABVP, which had opposed the event on Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru at the JNU, which had triggered the chain of events that led to the sedition case against Umar Khalid and Kanhaiya Kumar.Amid sloganeering and fights, police was deployed to bring the situation under control but the fight broke and the demonstrations did not stop.College president and ABVP member Yogit Rathi said, "Ramjas college cannot see the likes of Umar Khalid talking here. He talks of dividing the country. We were going to hold a silent priest against this and alerted the college principal about it. "The ABVP had on Tuesday disrupted an event in which JNU student Umar Khalid was speaking, prompting the college to take back an invitation for Wednesday to another JNU student Shehla Rashid.