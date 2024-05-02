Delhi University Students Set To Take Part In 2.4 Km 'Viksit Bharat Run' On May 8

About 5,000 students of Delhi University will participate in a 2.4-kilometre "Run for Viksit Bharat" on May 8 (Wednesday) as part of the campaign to transform India into a developed country by 2047, the varsity said in a statement on Thursday.

DU Vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh will be the chief guest for the event, the statement said.

Students from various DU colleges will participate in this marathon organised under the collective aegis of DU and the Vikas Bharat Ambassador Club, the statement said.

Advertisement

A meeting to outline the preparations for the event was held under the chairmanship of DU registrar Vikas Gupta. The meeting was attended by nodal officers and sports teachers from various colleges, including NCC and NSS officers, who discussed the modalities of the event.

Gupta said the run will be flagged off from gate number one of the university at 7 am on May 8 and will conclude at the sports complex of the university at gate number four. About 5,000 students from different colleges will participate in the 2.4-kilometer run, he said.

"The objective behind organising the “Run for Viksit Bharat” is to bring awareness in the society to make Bharat a developed nation by 2047. We have sent invitation to colleges to participate in the run," Gupta said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)