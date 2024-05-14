Check Admission Process For Law Programmes At Delhi University

The University of Delhi, through its Faculty of Law, offers two five-year Integrated Law programmes. Law aspirants can choose from BA LLB (Hons) and BBA LLB (Hons). For the academic year 2024-25, admissions to the BA LLB (Hons) and BBA LLB (Hons) programmes at the University of Delhi will be based on the scores obtained in the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), 2024. CLAT 2024 is conducted by the Consortium of National Law Universities.

Appearing in CLAT-2024 will not be a sufficient to secure a seat for law in University of Delhi. In addition to appearing in CLAT-2024, candidate must apply on the official admission portal i.e https://law.uod.ac.in to take admission in the BA LLB (Hons) and/or BBA LLB (Hons) programmes.

Advertisement

Registrations for BA LLB (Honours) and BBA LLB (Honours) will conclude on May 25, 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of University of Delhi to fill the application forms. The forms can be filled by 11:59 pm on the last date.

Candidates are required to pay a one-time registration fee of Rs 1,500 for UR/OBC-NCL/EWS. Application fee of Rs 1,000 is required to be paid by SC/ST or PwBD candidates.



Eligibility criteria

Candidate must have qualified class 12 or its equivalent from a single recognised board. The minimum marks required for applying to the course is 45% or more marks in aggregate for UR/ EWS/ OBC-NCL category and 40% marks or more in aggregate for SC/ ST/ PwBD category. Candidates are also required to have appeared in CLAT 2024.

Candidates who have appeared at the class 12 examination in the year 2024 and have been placed in compartment (supplementary) will not be eligible for admission for the year 2024-25.

Advertisement

The final selection process will be based on the candidate's score in CLAT 2024, minimum eligibility of the candidate and validity and authenticity of documents/certificates submitted by the candidate After verification the Faculty of Law will either ‘Approve' or 'Reject' the application. In case the candidate's admission is approved, he/she will have to pay a the requisite admission fee to secure their seat.

The complete details can be checked on the official website of the Delhi University.