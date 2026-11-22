Nvidia's business deals with some of its biggest suppliers and customers are now facing questions because many of them were based on personal relationships and handshake agreements rather than formal written contracts.

These deals were made through personal relationships built by Jensen Huang, who resigned as Nvidia CEO earlier this month following revelations of extramarital affairs, including with Alice Huang, a former Megaspeed executive suspected by US intelligence of working for Beijing.

While Huang once considered this a sign of trust, his exit as CEO has raised concerns about whether these relationships will continue without him, according to the WSJ.

The issue came into focus after billionaire Elon Musk spoke about Huang's way of doing business on X. Musk's companies, SpaceX and Tesla, are among the major buyers of Nvidia chips.

"Jensen drove supply chain brilliantly at Nvidia, but many of those deals were a handshake with Jensen, not a written contract," Musk wrote. He also said that some of these deals could fall apart without Huang.

Musk is not the only one who wants Huang back. US President Donald Trump and several other influential people have also supported his return. They believe his personal ties with business leaders have helped in Nvidia's success.

However, some believe that no company should depend so much on one person. A company of Nvidia's size should be able to run smoothly even when its founder or CEO leaves.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella recently spoke about this at the New York Times DealBook Summit.

"Founders are unbelievable in the sense that they create something from nothing—so that is pretty magical," Nadella said. But he also added, "Yes, they're singular, but they're not gods."

Nadella said companies must have someone ready to take over when their founders leave. He also recalled telling Microsoft founder Bill Gates that a company needs someone else to lead it if it wants to continue succeeding.

Meanwhile, interim CEO Colette Kress said that the company was in touch with its customers and suppliers. "It's business as usual," Kress told analysts. "We've engaged with our customers, we've engaged with our suppliers... They're all 100% up behind us."

Kress also spoke about Nvidia's purchase commitments worth $390 billion. She mentioned Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), which makes the chips designed by Nvidia.

However, Huang had earlier spoken proudly about doing business with TSMC without formal contracts for nearly 30 years. In a podcast interview in March, he said, "I don't know how many tens, hundreds of billions of dollars of business we've done through them and we don't have a contract. That's pretty great."

He spoke about the relationship again in April. Huang said that sometimes Nvidia got a better deal and sometimes TSMC did, but their relationship remained strong.

"There's always some rough justice—sometimes I'm right, sometimes I'm wrong, sometimes I got a better deal, sometimes I got a worse deal, but overall the relationship is incredible," he said.