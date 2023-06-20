Watch: People Perform Yoga At London's Trafalgar Square

People in London on Tuesday performed yoga at Trafalgar Square in Central London.

People in London on Tuesday performed yoga at Trafalgar Square in Central London to celebrate the International Day of Yoga. The event was organised by the Indian High Commission in the UK and the Mayor of London.

#WATCH | Author Amish Tripathi also takes part in the Yoga session at Trafalgar Square in Central London, a day ahead of #InternationalDayofYoga2023



The event has been organised by the Indian High Commisison and the Mayor of London. pic.twitter.com/dk15LBUBXV — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2023

High Commissioner of India to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami also performed yoga along with people at Trafalgar Square in Central London. International Day of Yoga is set to be celebrated on June 21. Author Amish Tripathi also took part in the Yoga event in Central London.

Speaking to ANI, Vikram Doraiswami said, "I think my colleagues and I did more yoga than even the yoga school people did because each of them did about 35-40 minutes each. We ended up doing it for all 2 hours, but it was great because I think even the weather was super. It rained a bit in the morning and we've had cloud cover, so it wasn't a really hot sunny day. Otherwise, this could have been a bit of a warm day for yoga. I think this was just perfect."

He noted that yoga schools did a terrific job of synchronising the yoga session. He further said, "People came out in good numbers and from all communities to take part in the Yoga Day event held at Trafalgar Square in Central London today."

Sharing glimpses of the International Day of Yoga celebrations, the High Commission of India in London in the tweet stated, "Yoga lovers from around London have gathered at the historic @trafalgar square to celebrate the International Day of Yoga,spreading positivity and tranquility." In another tweet, the High Commission of India in London stated, "Some more glimpses of 9th #IDY2023 at the iconic Trafalgar Square, London."

"Trafalgar Square London. Common Yoga Protocol in progress ! The theme of this year "One Earth,One Family,One Future," the High Commission of India in London further said.

Speaking to ANI, Amish Tripathi said, "It was fantastic, this is an iconic location in London, as you can see, we have the Nelson's Column out here, the museum out here, Trafalgar Square. Everyone passes through here and most of London and we did yoga in the morning right out here. It's kind of like a build-up to Yoga day. This is the 20 June, so we did it as a build-up to the International Day of Yoga."

He further said, "What was wonderful was that it was raining very heavily in the morning and we were very concerned. But, we prayed very hard and the rain Gods, Lord Indra listened to us. The rain stopped just in time and because ofthe rains it was nice and cool as well. So it was a wonderful day of yoga."

This year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the International Day of Yoga celebration at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

PM Modi on Tuesday emplaned for the United States for his first historic State visit. Prior to leaving for the US, PM Modi tweeted, "Leaving for USA, where I will attend programmes in New York City and Washington DC. These programmes include Yoga Day celebrations at the @UNHQ, talks with @POTUS @JoeBiden, address to the Joint Session of the US Congress and more."

PM Modi is visiting the US at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. The visit will commence in New York where the Prime Minister will lead the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations Headquarters on June 21.

