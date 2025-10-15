Diwali Spirit Takes Over London's Trafalgar Square, Mayor Sadiq Khan Shares Glimpses From Celebrations

Thousands gathered at London's Trafalgar Square on October 12 to celebrate Diwali on the Square 2025, the UK capital's premier Diwali event. The iconic landmark was transformed into a kaleidoscope of colour, culture, and community spirit, featuring dance, music, food, and spiritual reflection, showcasing the vibrant spirit of the Festival of Lights.

The celebrations began with a vibrant performance by 200 dancers dressed in traditional South Asian attire, blending classical, folk, and Bollywood dance styles to energize the audience. As the day progressed, the main stage featured a diverse lineup of performances from the city's Hindu, Sikh, and Jain communities, reflecting the shared values and rich cultural traditions that define Diwali.

YouTuber Nayem Kauser shared a video on Instagram showcasing the energetic Diwali celebration. He described it as "one of London's most vibrant and photogenic festivals."

The festival offered a range of activities, including sari and turban tying, yoga, puppet shows, and cultural quizzes for kids. Visitors also enjoyed a meditative experience called "A Glimpse of Goddesses" and savoured vegetarian and vegan food from various stalls.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan shared glimpses of the celebrations on his X account and expressed his pride and gratitude.

"Thank you to everyone who joined us to share in the spirit of Diwali on Trafalgar Square today and celebrate the triumph of light over darkness. I wish a very happy Diwali to London's Hindu, Sikh and Jain communities as they celebrate next week."

The event was organised by the Mayor of London in collaboration with the Diwali in London Committee.