London Mosque Barring Women From Charity Run 'Unacceptable': Minister

UK Communities Secretary Steve Reed said Tuesday it was "absolutely unacceptable" for women to have been excluded from a charity running event in a London park organised by a mosque.

The East London Mosque staged its annual five-kilometre (three-mile) fundraising run last Sunday, advertising it as "inclusive" and for "runners and supporters of all ages and abilities".

But it also noted the run was only open to "men, boys of all ages and girls under 12".

A Mail on Sunday article highlighting the exclusion of women sparked a flurry of criticism and calls for the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) to probe whether the event breached equalities law.

"I was as horrified as anybody else," Reed told LBC radio when asked about the controversy, adding he was "appalled".

"It's absolutely unacceptable that women should be blocked from going on a fun run in a public space when the men are allowed to go out there and do that," he said.

Reed said the EHRC would determine "whether there has been any breach of the law or regulations" and that "sanctions" could then potentially follow.

The watchdog declined to confirm whether it was probing the matter.

A 2010 law prevents discrimination on the grounds of sex, religion, disability or other so-called protected characteristics.

However there are exceptions, including one which permits sports to be segregated lawfully where an activity is "affected by gender".

In a lengthy statement that did not directly address Sunday's event, the East London Mosque insisted it "encourages women to take part in sporting activities".

"We remain committed to listening to the needs of our community and ensuring our programmes serve everyone."

Tower Hamlets Council, which owns the park and permits its use for some charitable events, said it has contacted the mosque "to seek urgent clarification" about the restrictions it placed on participation.

