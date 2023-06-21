International Day Of Yoga: These Are Yoga Poses Performed By PM Modi At UN Lawns

PM Modi participating in the International Day of Yoga event in the United States.

Prime Minister Narenra Modi on Wednesday took part in the International Day of Yoga programme in the lawns of the United Nations headquarters where he performed a number of yoga poses. The lawn was full of yoga enthusiasts and dignitaries invited by the United Nations as part of the International Yoga Day celebrations. Before performing yoga poses, PM Modi also addressed the gathering and thanked people for coming here from far away to attend the celebration. He was wearing an especially customised white yoga t-shirt and trousers.

Here is a list of yoga poses that PM Modi performed:

Tadasana: Also known as the palm tree or mountain pose, it is great for beginners and experienced yoga practitioners alike. It looks simple where a person has to list his/her arms from a standing position and stretch them up while inhaling and releasing the breath while coming down. According to Ayush ministry, Tadasana brings stability and firmness to the body, helps clear up congestion of the back muscles and nerves and corrects faulty posture.

Ardhachakrasana: The half wheel pose is performed by extending arms overhead and gently bending backwards, pushing the pelvis forward. The arms are kept in a straight line with ears, elbows and knees also straight and head up. The pose helps stretch the front upper torso and tones the arms and shoulder muscles.

Padhastasana: The hand-to-foot or forward bend pose and includes draping the upper body over the legs and inward focus. It is a simple yoga pose for beginners. It helps in making the spinal cord flexible, improves the digestive system and helps relieving menstrual problems.

Vajrasana: It is a simple sitting yoga pose. Its name comes from the Sanskrit word vajra, which means thunderbolt or diamond (hence is it also known as the diamond pose). It involves folding both the legs and sit in a kneeling position. The hips are kept on the heels with toes pointing outwards. Vajrasana enhances blood circulation in the lower abdomen, improves digestion and relieves excessive gas and pain in the stomach region. It also strengthens the nerves of legs and thighs.

Ardha Ushtrasana: Called the half camel pose, it is a heart opener, a backbend and a front body stretch. The pose starts with vajrasana and involves placing the hands on the waist and stretching the entire upper body with head moving slightly backwards. This pose helps in reducing obesity and maintain optimal BMI. It may also positively impact blood pressure.

Shashankasana: The rabbit pose is a simple dynamic forward-bending posture that provides a gentle stretch while relaxing and energising the body and mind. To practice the pose, a yoga enthusiast will have to sit in vajrasana. The arms are raised straight overhead, then the body folds over the thighs until the hands and forehead touch the ground. To finish this dynamic pose, return to the starting position. Shashankasana refreshes the brain, thereby boosting memory and concentration and reducing fatigue, anger and emotional instability.

Uttana mandukasana: It is also known as the stretched-up frog posture. The yoga practitioner has to sit in vajrasana. To come to this pose, spread the knees, take the hands over the shoulder and join the hands behind the head. The breathing should be normal with the head slightly tilted upwards. The reverse arch results in strengthening of the entire spine - the lumbar, thoracic and cervical regions. It also strengthens the nervous system.

Makarasana: It resembles a crocodile resting by a water body. The reptile keeps its neck and face above the water. A similar form is seen in this pose. Makarasana is a helpful posture for stretching of the body. It straightens and stretches the muscles of legs, and also the back of the arms. The aim of Makarasana is to unleash strain caused by other poses.

Bhujangasana: Known as the cobra pose, it is one of the most popular yoga postures. It is included in Suryanamaskar (sun salutation pose). It involves lying down on your stomach and placing the hands next to your chest. With the help of your hands (pushing them downwards), a practitioner has to lift the entire upper body with the head looking towards the ceiling. It opens up the shoulders and neck to relieve pain, tones the abdomen, strengthens the entire back and shoulders, improves flexibility of the upper and middle back and expands the chest.

Pavanmuktasana: It is very helpful in dealing with gas and constipation. To practice it, lie down on the back with feet together and arms beside your body. Breathe in and as you exhale, bring both your knees towards your chest and press the thigh on your abdomen with clasped hands. Breathe in again and as you exhale, lift your head and chest off the floor and touch your chin to your knees.

Shavasana: It is a resting and restorative pose, or asana, typically used at the end of a yoga session. The Sanskrit word actually means 'corpse pose', because students practicing this pose lie face-up on the ground, arms and legs comfortably spread, eyes closed.