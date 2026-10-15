US Woman Stabs Husband, Son To Death At Resort, Calls 911 To Ask For Help To Kill Herself

A Pennsylvania woman is alleged to have killed her husband and three-year-old son at a resort in the Poconos Mountains before dialling 911, seeking help to attempt suicide. The woman asked police for help to die as she could not "find the vein in her neck to stab". Officers rushed to the crime scene around 3:13 pm local time on Monday (Oct 12) after receiving a call from her.

The woman, identified as 27-year-old Metallica Rose Harrison of Towanda, was on a family getaway and staying at the Great Wolf Lodge, where she stabbed her husband, Charles Harrison, and toddler, identified only by the initials TH.

"Officers from the Pocono Township Police Department were dispatched to the Great Wolf Lodge, Scotrun, Pocono Township, room 2030 for a report of a distressed female. The female, identified as Metallica Rose Harrison of Towanda, Pennsylvania, advised the dispatcher that she needed help committing suicide," read the statement from the Pocono Township Police Department.

Harrison allegedly told the police that she "wanted to be with her husband and son," who were both found with fatal stab wounds to their chests. Investigators found a butcher's knife and a small knife on the premises, according to a report in New York Post.

"While checking the room for the rest of Harrison's family, Officers located a deceased adult male and a three-year-old male child. Harrison was hospitalised, and Officers began investigating the deaths as homicides," the police said.

Also Read | 'Health System In India Is Much Better Than UK': Foreign Couple Undergoing IVF Treatment In Lucknow

'That's What I Envisioned'

Though she refused to talk to the police officers during the arrest, saying she was "suicidal, not stupid," Harrison went on a bizarre rant to the EMS as they whisked her away in the ambulance.

“Every day, I work so hard to be the best person, the best mother, the best wife,” Harrison said to medics, adding: “It wasn't supposed to end like this. I was supposed to have my happy family. That's what I envisioned since I was a child."

Over 80 to 90 pieces of evidence were recovered from Room 2030 inside the Pennsylvania water park resort. Management at the Great Wolf Lodge clarified that the two knives recovered from the crime scene weren't from the resort.

The family had checked in to the resort on September 21 and were scheduled to check out on Tuesday. Harrison has been charged with two counts of criminal homicide, with the authorities stating that it was an 'isolated domestic tragedy,' with no threat to the community.