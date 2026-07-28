3 Of Gujarat Family Die In Mass Suicide Case, Police Suspect Financial Stress

Three members of a family -- a couple and their son -- from Rajkot in Gujarat died after consuming poison. Initial police findings suggest that severe financial harship may have driven the family to take their lives.

The victims have been identified as 73-year-old Dilipbhai Khakkhar, his wife, 65-year-old Smitaben Khakkhar, and their 32-year-old son Nishit Khakkhar. The three adults consumed Celphos, a highly toxic agricultural fumigant chemical used to control pests in stored grains, at their residence in the Ajanta Park locality on Monday afternoon.

As their physical condition deteriorated, family members and neighbours alerted emergency services and immediately rushed all three individuals to the Rajkot Civil Hospital.

Despite prompt intervention, the three died during treatment. Smita died soon after arriving at the medical facility. Dilip and Nishit, whose condition remained critical, were placed on ventilator support but died during treatment a short while later.

Upon receiving information about the deaths, officers from the University Police Station arrived at the hospital premises to secure the scene and initiate formal proceedings. The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Initial police findings suggest that severe financial hardship may have driven the family to take this extreme step. Investigators have begun recording statements from relatives, neighbours, and acquaintances to ascertain whether the family was facing external pressure or significant financial distress leading up to the event.