Tyre Puncture, Attack On Cop: How Assam Man's Escape Bid Ended In Death

Ramanuj Goswami, the Guwahati man accused of beheading his wife and keeping her severed head in a refrigerator, was on his way to a medical examination when he jumped from a police van and died.

Sharing the chain of events, Tabu Ram Pegu, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Guwahati, said the incident took place in the early hours of Monday.

At around 2 am, Guwahati police were taking Goswami to a hospital for a medical examination. On the way, the vehicle suffered a tyre puncture. Police replaced the punctured tyre with the spare tyre and continued the journey.

According to the DCP, Goswami did not attempt to escape while the tyre was being changed. He was allegedly under proper guard.

Minutes later, when the vehicle reached near Narsing College, Goswami suddenly attacked the constable, who was holding his handcuffs. The accused allegedly kicked the constable, leaving him unable to react immediately.

Goswami then allegedly opened the rear side door of the Mahindra Bolero and jumped out of the moving SUV. He fell on the road and sustained severe injuries.

The police rushed Goswami to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Pegu said that Goswami was guarded throughout the journey and that the officer-in-charge was present along with adequate police force.

Assam Man Murders Wife, Chops Fingers, Stores Head In Fridge

Riya Talukdar, 25, was found dead at her apartment in Guwahati on September 6 merely a few months after her wedding. Her fingers were half-chopped, the body had started to decompose, and her head was recovered from the refrigerator.

Later that night, her husband, Ramanuj Goswami, surrendered to the police.

Two days later, on Tuesday, when he was being taken to a court in Guwahati, Goswami told reporters he had "no regrets and no apologies". He later claimed that he suspected his wife of cheating on him.

He also allegedly threatened to kill a man he referred to as his wife's "sugar daddy" if he was released from jail.

Riya's family had alleged that Goswami had a history of drug addiction, concealed medical issues and a previous arrest in a financial fraud case in 2019. Police had said these allegations were being investigated.