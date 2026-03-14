Trump's "Watch What Happens" Threat To Iran As US Bombs Kharg Island

Donald Trump has threatened the Iranian leaders - whom he called "deranged scumbags" - with "watch what happens", as the US heavily bombed military targets on Tehran's oil hub, Kharg Island. LIVE UPDATES

Trump, in a post on Truth Social, said the US is "destroying" the Iranian regime, both "militarily and economically". He asserted that it is an "honour" for him to kill the Iranian leaders.

"Iran's Navy is gone, their Air Force is no longer, missiles, drones, and everything else are being decimated, and their leaders have been wiped from the face of the earth. We have unparalleled firepower, unlimited ammunition, and plenty of time - Watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today. They've been killing innocent people all over the world for 47 years, and now I, as the 47th President of the United States of America, am killing them. What a great honor it is to do so!" he wrote.

The United States and Israel have treaded carefully around Kharg Island until now, but US officials have reportedly said that capturing the island had been potentially on the table. The island is a critical energy hub for Iran and one of its most important crude oil export points. Much of Tehran's oil output moves through facilities located on the island in the Persian Gulf.

Kharg Island

Photo Credit: NASA

According to Trump, the US forces were capable of destroying the energy infrastructure of the island - what he called Iran's "crown jewel - but "chose not to do so". "Our weapons are the most powerful and sophisticated that the world has ever known, but, for reasons of decency, I have chosen NOT to wipe out the Oil Infrastructure on the Island," Trump said.

However, he said that the decision could change if Iran interferes with the free and safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump on ending Iran war

While the Trump administration has sent mixed signals on the length of the escalating war with Iran, the US President said it will end when he "feels it in his bones".

Trump, while speaking to Fox News Radio, was asked about a timeline for the war.

"Well, it's not going to be long. But only I will know when it will be over - when I feel it, feel it in my bones," he said as quoted.

He, however, said that the war could continue indefinitely "if necessary".

The war began on February 28 when the US and Israel carried out coordinated airstrikes across Iran after stalled nuclear talks and claims that Tehran had resumed its nuclear activities. The strikes, named 'Operation Epic Fury', targeted many Iranian cities, including the capital Tehran, and killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, his wife, daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.

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Iran has since responded with missile and drone strikes on Israel and US interests in regional countries -mainly in the Gulf regions, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain - with videos showing massive destruction.

'God rid of cancer'

Earlier this week, Trump reportedly attended a virtual meeting with G7 leaders - who urged him to end the Iran war quickly and expressed concerns about the economic fallout.

During the discussion, Trump told the G7 leaders that he "got rid of a cancer" - referring to the killings of many Iranian leaders, and said that Tehran is "about to surrender", reported Axios.

"I got rid of a cancer that was threatening us all," Trump reportedly said.

However, he claimed that Iran cannot announce the surrender because "nobody knows who the leader is."