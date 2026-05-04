Trump vs Iran: US UNO-Style Attack Gets Skip Card As Reply, Meme War Goes Viral

A social media exchange involving a popular card game has caught widespread attention online, featuring posts from official handles of the United States and Iran.

The White House shared a post on X showing Donald Trump holding UNO cards, including a Wild Card, with the text stating that he has all the cards.

In response, Iran replied that they have fewer cards, sharing an image featuring the +4 cards and a skip card.

Check Out The Post Here:

The exchange, presented in the style of the UNO game, has gone viral on social media.

Earlier, a social media post by Iran Embassy in Malaysia has drawn attention online after it used sharp language and a viral video to send a message about the Strait of Hormuz.

The Iran Embassy in Malaysia shared a post on its X handle, writing "Get straight out of Hormuz, Little orange man!" In the post, it referred to US President Donald Trump as "Orange Man."

Along with the message, the embassy shared a video that is now circulating widely on social media. The clip features a rap song titled "Little Orange Man" playing in the background. In the video, a bird flying over the ocean delivers an oil treasure map to a ship captain portrayed as Donald Trump. He and other US soldiers are shown dressed as pirates, celebrating aboard a ship and attempting to enter the Strait of Hormuz.

