Trump vs Iran: US UNO-Style Attack Gets Skip Card As Reply, Meme War Goes Viral

- The White House posted an image of Donald Trump holding UNO cards including a Wild Card
- Iran responded by sharing an image of +4 and skip cards, indicating fewer cards held
- The UNO-themed social media exchange between the US and Iran went viral online
A social media exchange involving a popular card game has caught widespread attention online, featuring posts from official handles of the United States and Iran.
The White House shared a post on X showing Donald Trump holding UNO cards, including a Wild Card, with the text stating that he has all the cards.
In response, Iran replied that they have fewer cards, sharing an image featuring the +4 cards and a skip card.
Check Out The Post Here:
Yes, we have less cards 😎 https://t.co/OZdIoz6gcu pic.twitter.com/RzSJF30trd— Iran In Hyderabad (@IraninHyderabad) May 4, 2026
The exchange, presented in the style of the UNO game, has gone viral on social media.
Earlier, a social media post by Iran Embassy in Malaysia has drawn attention online after it used sharp language and a viral video to send a message about the Strait of Hormuz.
The Iran Embassy in Malaysia shared a post on its X handle, writing "Get straight out of Hormuz, Little orange man!" In the post, it referred to US President Donald Trump as "Orange Man."
Along with the message, the embassy shared a video that is now circulating widely on social media. The clip features a rap song titled "Little Orange Man" playing in the background. In the video, a bird flying over the ocean delivers an oil treasure map to a ship captain portrayed as Donald Trump. He and other US soldiers are shown dressed as pirates, celebrating aboard a ship and attempting to enter the Strait of Hormuz.
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