American Woman Highlights Key Cultural Differences Between US And India

An Instagram user has shared her observations on the differences between life in the United States and India after spending two years experiencing both cultures. In a post on the platform, Katie Sharma listed everyday habits and social behaviours that she feels set the two countries apart.

She wrote that in the United States, air conditioners are always on, while in India people often remind each other to turn them off. She added that driving in the US follows rules, whereas in India it feels more spontaneous.

Highlighting daily surroundings, she said the US is quieter, while India has constant background noise. She also noted that in India, there is always someone at the door, unlike in the US.

Talking about food habits, she wrote that cooking in the US is often quick, while in India it is usually done from scratch. She also pointed out that children in the US tend to move out at 18, whereas in India they often stay at home until marriage.

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She further said that in the US, people can easily say they are not hungry and it is accepted, while in India it is difficult to refuse food when offered. She added that the US focuses more on independence, while India follows a family-first mindset.

On communication styles, she wrote that opinions are often asked in the US, whereas in India they are given freely. She also noted that visits in the US are usually scheduled, while in India people may visit without prior notice.

Speaking about parenting, she said it is more structured in the US, while in India it feels like a shared responsibility involving a wider community.

She added that she could go on and on about the differences, and said she enjoys learning a completely new way of life and immersing herself in the culture.