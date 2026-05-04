Iran Warns US To Drop "Excessive Demands", Says Ending War Is Its "Priority"

Iran signalled that it is open to talks to bring the conflict to a close, but only if Washington reduces its demands regarding Tehran, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei making that clear on Monday.

“At this stage, our priority is to end the war,” he said during a televised briefing. “The other side must commit to a reasonable approach and abandon its excessive demands regarding Iran.”

Diplomatic efforts have largely stalled since a ceasefire came into force on April 8, with just one round of direct negotiations taking place so far.

One of the central flashpoints remains the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has maintained tight control over the strategic passage after US and Israeli strikes on February 28, disrupting global supplies of oil, gas, and fertilisers. At the same time, Washington has enforced a blockade on Iranian ports.

Tensions escalated further after US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that American forces would begin escorting vessels through the strait, prompting warnings of possible retaliation from Iran's military.

“By now, the Americans should have learned that they cannot use the language of threats and force against the Iranian nation,” Baqaei said.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has shown that it considers itself the guardian and protector of the Strait of Hormuz and this vital waterway.”

He added that the passage had remained safe for global trade before the conflict began.

“The international community must hold the United States and the Zionist regime accountable for imposing insecurity on this waterway and for creating problems that are being felt across the world,” he said, referring to Israel.

Before Trump unveiled the escort plan, Baqaei had also told state television that Tehran had put forward a 14-point plan “focused on ending the war", adding that the US had replied via Pakistani intermediaries.

