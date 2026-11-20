Students at a US school were stopped, handcuffed, searched and left traumatised by the local police after an AI tool mistook a Doritos bag for a gun. The four students at Kenwood High School have filed a lawsuit against the company that developed the AI, local police and the school administrators, alleging that the incident left them "fearing for their lives".

The incident transpired in October last year when the students had wrapped up football practice. Their coach handed out bags of Doritos to the team as Taki Allen, a junior-year student at the time, took several bags. Allen was sitting with his friends near the picnic tables, waiting for their ride when six Baltimore County Police Department officers emerged.

The officers “forced the students to their knees on the concrete” and then handcuffed and searched them. The suit alleges that Omnilert, the company behind the AI gun-detection system, triggered the entire episode.

“These students were failed not only by a technology that is prone to false alerts, but also by the very adults meant to keep them safe when we send them to school. Instead of this protection, they were met with guns and traumatised. And it could have been even worse," said Damon Hewitt, the president and executive director of the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, which is representing the students.

The lawsuit alleges unreasonable search and seizure, false imprisonment and negligence. It names Omnilert, the school, its principal and the Baltimore County Police Department as defendants.

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The surveillance system scans security footage for firearms, the lawsuit said. Through a camera near where the teenagers were standing, Omnilert mistook the chips for a gun.

Omnilert and the police department said they were unable to comment on pending litigation. The school district and the principal also refrained from commenting on the matter.

Allen, left traumatised after the incident, said he no longer feels safe waiting for rides or hanging out at school after hours. He often pays for rides home to avoid waiting for rides from friends or family.