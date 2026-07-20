Woman Loses Way In Forest After Escaping Rape Bid, Cops Rescue Using Drones

Odisha Police on Sunday rescued a woman from a reserve forest on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar using drones, flare guns and rocket fireworks after she allegedly fled there while escaping an attempt to rape, officials said.

According to police, the woman had taken a lift on a motorcycle from Khurda bus stand. The rider allegedly took her towards the Ratanpur Reserve Forest with the intention of sexually assaulting her.

"The accused attempted to rape the woman. However, she resisted, fought back and escaped into the reserve forest. While fleeing, she lost her way inside the forest," a police officer said.

The woman then contacted the police for help using her phone, following which around 50 personnel from the Infovalley, Jatani and Khandagiri police stations, led by the ACP (Zone III), launched a search operation.

"As the GPS location on her mobile phone was disabled by default, drones, flare guns and rocket fireworks were used to help her identify our location. She was rescued safely," the officer said.

Police said the woman was initially reluctant to lodge a complaint but later agreed after counselling.

A case of attempt to rape has been registered at the Infovalley police station, and the accused has been arrested.

The motorcycle allegedly used in the crime has been seized, and further investigation is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)