'Putin Won't Go Unpunished': Alexei Navalny's Wife On His 'Death'

Alexei Navalny's wife called on the international community to unite against Russia's "horrible regime".

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his associates will not go unpunished if the death of Alexei Navalny, announced by the Russian prison service on Friday, is confirmed, the Kremlin critic's wife said.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Yulia Navalnaya said she was skeptical about the news of her husband's death because it had come from Russian government sources.

"We cannot trust Putin and the Putin government. They always lie," said Navalnaya, who was solemn and tearful.

"But if this is true, I want Putin, his entire entourage, Putin's friends, his government to know that they will bear responsibility for what they did to our country, to my family, to my husband. And this day will come very soon."

She called on the international community to unite against what she called Russia's "horrible regime".

"Both this regime and Vladimir Putin must bear personal responsibility for all the terrible things they have been doing to my country, to our country, Russia, in recent years," she said.

