A Polish stunt performer has set a new world record by travelling more than 173 metres on a zip wire while his entire body was on fire. Stanislaw Madej completed the dangerous stunt in Poland, covering a distance of 173.3 metres (568 feet 6.8 inches), according to Guinness World Records.

The achievement is more than twice the previous record of 61.45 metres (201.60 feet), set by Austrian stunt performer Josef Todtling in 2023.

Madej performed the record-breaking stunt on Tyrolka w Manufakturze, a 180-metre-long zip line at the Manufaktura complex. He had been operating the zip line for 10 years and wanted to mark its anniversary with an unusual achievement.

The 43-year-old spent two months preparing for the attempt. Since the location is part of the largest shopping centre in Europe, all his practice runs had to take place without fire.

Despite the dangerous nature of the attempt, Madej and his team made several safety arrangements. Teams carrying high-pressure fire hoses were positioned along the zip line to put out the flames if anything went wrong.

They also practised extinguishing a dummy one day before the record attempt.

Madej wore special protective clothing and applied a water-based gel to his body to protect it from excessive heat. He kept his face uncovered and used the gel for protection.

Madej, who has worked as a stunt performer since 2005, said that fire is dangerous and can behave unpredictably. He explained that even a situation that appears controlled can quickly become a serious threat.

He added that working with fire requires awareness, concentration and respect for its power. According to him, exposure to flames reaching temperatures of up to 1,500 degrees requires complete focus.