Peppa Pig Family Is Expanding, Mummy and Daddy Are Expecting Third Baby

The Peppa Pig family is expanding, with the Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig expecting their third child this autumn. The beloved children's program, which has been on the air for more than 20 years, will soon have another character, a younger sibling for Peppa, 4, and George, 2.



The official Instagram account of the animated TV series posted: “OH BABY, The secret's out. Mummy and Daddy Pig are expecting baby #3...and are about to be outnumbered!”



“Newest addition to the family arriving June 2025,” it read with an image of the beloved pig family.





Fans responded to the announcement with enthusiasm.



A person asked, “Does this mean George will start speaking full sentences.”



Another follower added, “I want to know about the gender reveal and the baby shower.”



“Volunteering ourselves as head of the baby shower planning committee,” read another remark.



“I'm sorry, but what? They used a slot on the news for this?” exclaimed one.



During a special episode of Good Morning Britain, Mummy Pig gushed, "I'm excited to share that our family is getting even bigger because we're having another baby".



"I'm due in the summer and we're all so excited,” she added, displaying her ultrasound to the camera.



The soon-to-be mother of three admitted that having a child was not without its difficulties, even if she was "thrilled" about expanding their family.



Mummy Pig did add that she was "a little overwhelmed at the thought of having 3 children under 5 running around, but mostly just completely delighted."



She added that she and her husband "weren't able to keep it a secret for long" due to Peppa's infamously curious nature.



Hasbro's Peppa Pig, which has been translated into more than 40 languages and has been entertaining children since 2004, chronicles the daily adventures of Peppa, her younger brother George, and their friends and family.