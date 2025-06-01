Want To Study At IIT Mandi This Summer? Check Out This 1-Month Robotics, AI Program

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi has introduced a one-month immersive residential training program focused on Robotics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT). This initiative is being conducted through IIT Mandi's Centre for Continuing Education (CCE).

Eligible and interested students can register for the program through the official portal: cce.iitmandi.ac.in.

According to the official announcement, "PRAYAS (Promoting and Accelerating Young and Aspiring Students) is an initiative by IIT Mandi that aims to cultivate innovation and technical proficiency in students. Launched in 2022, PRAYAS has progressed through several editions, each emphasizing hands-on training in emerging technologies such as robotics, AI, and IoT."

Program Structure

Week 1: Fundamentals of Robotics, AI, and IoT

Week 2: Applications of AI and Machine Learning in Robotics

Week 3: IoT for Robotics and Cloud Connectivity

Week 4: Advanced Robotics and Exploration of Future Technologies

Start Date: June 16, 2025

Duration: 1 Month

Mode: Offline (On-Campus)

Program Fee

The total fee is Rs 62,400, which includes hostel accommodation and mess charges for the entire month.



Frequently Asked Questions:

What is the mode of instruction?

The program includes 5-6 hours of daily classes conducted by IIT Mandi faculty. The curriculum combines interactive lectures, case discussions, assignments, quizzes, and a guided capstone project requiring additional effort.

Who will assess the assignments and project work?

All evaluations, including project and simulation assessments, will be managed by the faculty at IIT Mandi.

Will learning materials be accessible after classes?

While the main instruction will occur through live sessions, participants will have access to recorded videos and course materials throughout the program's duration.

What are the accommodation and food arrangements?

Participants will be provided accommodation in IIT Mandi hostels, with meals served in the campus mess.

Where will practical training sessions take place?

Practical sessions will be conducted in the labs and lecture halls of IIT Mandi.

This structured and immersive program aims to provide students with a strong foundation in key technological domains and a platform to apply their learning in real-world scenarios. For further details, participants can contact the advisory team via WhatsApp at 9211287397 or email at schoolcamp@iitmandi.ac.in.

