IIT Mandi Introduces First-of-its-Kind MS And PhD Programms In Music And Musopathy



The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi is launching first-of-its-kind MS and PhD programmes in Music and Musopathy. The programmes are being introduced by IIT Mandi's Centre for Indian Knowledge System and Mental Health Application (IKSHMA).



Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of IIT Mandi for complete details. The information is available on https://iksmha.iitmandi.ac.in/musopathy.php

The last date to fill the application form is July 15, 2024. The programme is open to both full-time and part-time candidates and can be pursued live, online, or in a hybrid format regardless of geographical location.



The MS and PhD programmes in Music and Musopathy are research-based, aimed at producing highly skilled professionals and researchers who can contribute meaningfully to the development and understanding of music and its beneficial impacts on individuals and society, including the wellness-centric field of Musopathy.



Candidates who qualify the programme will find substantial opportunities not only in the classical, popular, and film music industries, including as specialists in music recording and production, but also in research institutions, academia, and the healthcare and wellness sectors.



Celebrity advisors for the programme include icons of music, dance, and science such as Padma Vibhushan Awardee Dr Sonal Mansingh, percussion maestro Prof Trichy Sankaran, Professor Emeritus, York University, Canada, and the preeminent scientist Dr Gautam Desiraju, Prof Emeritus, IISc Bangalore. Chitravina N Ravikiran has helped design parts of the programme in collaboration with the premier music education portal, www.acharyanet.com.

