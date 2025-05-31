IndiGo Pilot Posts Heartfelt Video As Colleague Flies First Flight, Internet Reacts

Firsts are always special. Whether it is a kid's first steps, your first time on stage, skipping class, or taking your first international trip - these moments stick with us forever. One such moment was shared by IndiGo pilot Captain Pradeep Krishnan, who posted a video on Instagram celebrating his colleague Captain Aravind's very first flight as a pilot. What made it extra memorable? Aravind's parents were on board to cheer him on. In the video, Captain Pradeep makes a special announcement to mark the occasion, hands the mic over to Aravind, and even invites his parents to stand up as passengers applaud their pilot's milestone.

In his caption, Pradeep Krishnan talked about how becoming a pilot requires "hard work and sacrifice." He wrote, "Becoming a pilot is not just about having a passion. It takes a lot of hard work and sacrifice, not only from the pilot in training but also from the family and loved ones who support them and help make their dream come true." "It's always special to see pilots fly with their loved ones and make them feel special. I was proud to be the captain on this flight. Capt. Aravind's parents booked tickets on his very first flight to Trivandrum to support him and be a part of his big moment," he added.

Responding to the post, Captain Aravind wrote, "Thank you so much, Captain. You indeed made it really special for all of us."

Instagram users also flooded the comments section with love. Read some of the reactions below:

A user wrote, "Congratulations, Cap, you made us all super proud."

Another one added, "Wow, this is so sweet!!"

"That is the best moment for parents," read a comment.

Someone said, "Capt. Pradeep, hats off to you for the announcement. Best wishes to Arvind."

A person wrote, "This is one of the best moments in his life & also a dream of every future pilot, I love this reel."