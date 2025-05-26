Bengaluru Man Shares Emotional Post About His Son's First Day As A Captain

There is something unforgettable about firsts. They hold special meaning, marking the beginning of something new. Now, picture this: you are debuting as a pilot, taking control of an aircraft for the first time, while your parents cheer for you from the cabin. Sounds exhilarating, right? Well, recently, a young pilot, Atul Choudhary, lived this surreal moment when he operated his maiden IndiGo flight as a captain. His father, Anil Kant Choudhary, a Bengaluru-based IT professional, celebrated his son's significant milestone by sharing a heartwarming post on LinkedIn.

Anil Kant Choudhary and his wife, Archana, boarded their son's first flight, which took off from Chandigarh to Bengaluru on May 22.

In his note, the proud father wrote, “If one moves his regular seating by 3 feet, how much can that change his responsibilities? If that person happens to be a pilot, this movement can bring significant change. Moving from the right seat to the left seat in the cockpit suddenly makes the Senior First Officer (SFO) a Captain.”

Speaking about the responsibilities of a captain, Anil Kant Choudhary added, “A captain makes crucial decisions besides guiding the co-pilots and crew members and preserving the trust of the passengers. At 30000+ feet, a captain is like a guardian for everyone on his flight. A Captain is the Pilot In Command (PIC) for his aircraft.”

Also Read: Woman On Plane Plays Rock-Paper-Scissors Through Window, Internet Calls It "Cute"

Expressing the excitement on boarding their son's first flight as a pilot, Anil Kant Choudhary continued, “It's a big moment for any pilot, but it's a much bigger moment for the parents of that Pilot. Archana Choudhary and I witnessed this change over last Thursday. When our son told us that his final check and release flight before he becomes a captain is from Chandigarh to Bengaluru this Thursday, we could not hold ourselves.”

After landing in Bengaluru, Anil Kant Choudhary and his wife “changed the appellate” and placed the fourth stripe on their son's shoulder, a tradition that marks his formal elevation to captain.

Anil Kant Choudhary also thanked Atul's flight school, IndiGo, trainers in Gondia and the CAE team in Madrid. “Thanks to all those who contributed, blessed, and wished our son during this journey. Our respect and gratitude are due to all of you. Thanks for your support. We solicit its continuity. Our message to our son is simple. Keep Flying, Keep Enjoying! Our blessings are always with you,” he concluded.

Also Read: Flying Standing Up? Europe's Budget Airlines Are Planning This From 2026

The post received some lovely reactions.

IndiGo's official handle commented, “Congratulations to you and your son, Captain Atul Choudhary! It's clear that his dedication, hard work, and passion for flying have been recognised and celebrated. We couldn't be prouder to have him as part of the IndiGo family! Wishing him continued success as he soars high, not just in the skies but in all his endeavours.”

One user wrote, “Your heartfelt message beautifully captures the profound transformation that comes with new responsibilities. The journey of a pilot is not just personal but resonates deeply with the support and sacrifices of families.”

Also Read: "No Coffee, No Airplane Fuel": Plane Passenger's "Flight Allergy List" Mocked Online

“More power to your son,” cheered another.

“Congratulations to Atul. Can realise the feeling running in the minds of proud parents,” noted one person.

Echoing a similar sentiment, an individual shared, “Such a proud moment for any parent. It's something that can't be described in words, only felt.”

What are your thoughts about this post? Tell us in the comments.