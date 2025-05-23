Flying Standing Up? Europe's Budget Airlines Are Planning This From 2026

Imagine buying a plane ticket for around Rs 500, or maybe even less. Sounds too good to be true? Air travel remains one of the most expensive ways to travel, but a new seating model could help airlines cut costs and offer cheaper tickets. The catch? You will have to fly standing. Yes, starting in 2026, some of Europe's low-cost carriers are looking to replace parts of their economy seating with standing seats, according to Euro Weekly News.

How Do Standing Seats Work On A Flight?

These seats, called the Skyrider 2.0, are designed by the Italian company Aviointeriors. The design resembles a padded bicycle saddle, secured to the floor and ceiling, and includes a seatbelt. Passengers rest at about a 45-degree angle, using their legs and core muscles to support themselves. Each unit weighs about half as much as a standard seat.

Aviointeriors says the Skyrider seats comply with aviation regulations and have passed all safety tests. So, passengers need not worry about emergencies or in-flight risks.

How Airlines Can Benefit From Standing Seats

Since each unit takes up less space, reports suggest airlines could accommodate up to 20 per cent more passengers on flights lasting two hours or less. This could help increase profitability.

The lighter seats and simpler design may also mean less cleaning and quicker maintenance. This can allow airlines to reduce turnaround time between flights.

Cheaper Ticket Costs For Flyers

Standing seats are expected to come with lower fares than traditional ones. While exact prices are unknown, in 2012, Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary proposed fitting his Boeing 737-800s with 10 rows of standing seats and 15 rows of regular ones. At the time, he suggested standing tickets could cost as little as 1-5 pounds (Rs 115-575). Reports now say other airlines, from Spain to Eastern Europe, are also exploring the idea.