Woman On Plane Plays Rock-Paper-Scissors Through Window, Internet Calls It "Cute"

Airports are usually places filled with long lines, security checks and goodbyes. But every now and then, they surprise us with small moments of kindness that remind us how sweet strangers can be. Airport staff often go beyond their duties, not just keeping things running smoothly, but also brightening someone's day with a little gesture. A perfect example of that recently went viral on Instagram. In a video shared by the account @erinandpaulfly, a delightful moment unfolds between a passenger and an airport ground crew member.

The clip shows a woman seated by the window on a plane. She is seen playing an impromptu game of rock, paper, scissors through the aircraft window. On the other side of the glass, a ground crew worker stands on the tarmac, smiling warmly as he joins in on the fun. The sweet exchange clearly meant a lot to the passenger. As the clip ends, she bursts into laughter. The video, which seems to be recorded by the woman's husband, includes the text: “Thank you to the man who played rock, paper, scissors with my wife. You made her flight and day.” The caption read, “Instagram algorithm work your magic and help me find this man.”

After watching the now-viral video, people shared their reactions in the comments section. Take a look below:

A user wrote, “Wait, why is this so cute though?”

Another one added, “This is too cute.”

Someone said, “How cute and cool...a special moment.”

“Ground staff are the best people, honestly,” read a comment.

A person commented, “This is so wholesome.”

Many called the clip “adorable.”

“This is the best thing I have seen for ages,” wrote an Instagram user.

The viral reel has clocked more than 290K views on Instagram so far.