Employee With Highest Performance Rating Seeks Reddit Advice After "Average" Colleague Gets 100% Hike

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. An employee claimed their average-performing colleague received a 100% raise. The post raised concerns about valuing performance over external job offers. Users advised switching jobs to secure better salary increases and recognition.

In recent months, Reddit has become a popular platform for employees to share their job struggles and workplace concerns. Several subreddits have emerged where employees anonymously share their stories and also connect with others who face similar challenges. Recently, one employee took to the platform seeking advice after their colleague, despite being an average performer, received a 100% hike. In his post, titled 'Employee with highest performance rating but with the lowest salary', the original poster (OP) shared that they performed well throughout the year and even received great feedback from management.

"But here's what happened. A colleague of mine performed average throughout the year, took long leaves, faked operation and attended interviews and grabbed offers. Now my manager has agreed to retain him and provide him 100% hike(to match his offer) and I am a bit sad," the OP wrote.

They questioned whether their performance had no value. "To increase your pay, All they needed was an offer letter and not your hardwork throughout the year. Highest performer- hike per year : 9%. Avg performer with offer : 100%" they added.

Take a look below:

Concluding their post, the OP sought Reddit's advice on what they should do next.

The post quickly gained traction online. While some users suggested they switch jobs, others shared similar experiences.

"Well you learnt a lesson here. The only way to get hike in corporates is to switch (or try to switch). No matter how hard you work, you will never get more than 8%-10% usually. Most managers are technically illiterate. They have no idea how much effort a task takes and hence they can't appreciate the hard work put by developers," wrote one user.

Also Read | Indian Techie Shares How He Went From Rs 6 Lakh To Rs 18 Lakh To Rs 0 Salary In A Month

"This happened to me in my previous company. Switched last month with close to 100% hike & couldn't be happier. I really love the work culture in my current company. Slow down your work & Switch ASAP. There's no point in waiting for the employer to correct the salary according to market standards," shared a third user.

"Your teammate has given you a practical demonstration on how things work. Get your own offer and ask to match it," suggested one user.

"You're totally right to feel upset, hard work should matter more than outside offers, but sadly, that's not how many companies operate. Document your wins, ask for a salary review, and start exploring other opportunities. Sometimes the only way to get paid what you're worth is to prove your value elsewhere," one user commented.