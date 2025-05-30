Indian Techie Shares How He Went From Rs 6 Lakh To Rs 18 Lakh To Rs 0 Salary In A Month

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. One Indian developer detailed a job offer withdrawal from a US startup. The company revoked the offer due to internal restructuring before start date. The developer seeks support and advice from the Reddit community for job leads.

In recent months, Reddit has become a popular platform for employees to share their job struggles and workplace concerns. Several subreddits have emerged where employees anonymously share their stories and also connect with others who face similar challenges. Recently, one young Indian developer took to the platform to share how his dream turned into a nightmare after a job offer from a US startup was withdrawn just as he was set to join, leaving him unemployed. In a post shared on the subreddit r/developersIndia, the techie revealed that he saw his salary increase from Rs 6 lakh per annum to a promised Rs 18 lakh per annum, only to crash back down to zero.

"I was a full-stack dev at an Indian startup, grinding at 6 LPA. Learned a ton, and after a lot of effort, landed a contract offer from a very early-stage US-based startup that looked like a dream - promising around 18 LPA," the developer shared.

"Everything seemed set. I put in my papers at my old job, went through all the onboarding formalities with the new US startup, and served my notice period. But just as I was ready to officially start, they hit me with the news: due to sudden internal restructuring and unforeseen changes in their needs (which I very much suspect translates to they found some other candidate as I could see a new person join their slack before I was hit with the mail but again I'm not entirely sure), they had to revoke my offer," he continued.

The Redditor shared that the company did offer to pay him for 15 days as a goodwill gesture. "But it doesn't change the fact that I'm now unexpectedly unemployed," he said. "Trying to apply like a freak and getting literally no callbacks and it's been a tough pill to swallow, going from that high to this low so quickly," he added.

"I have 1.6 years of experience, primarily as a full-stack developer..The next company I join will be my third, and so far, my entire career has been with startups. While the learning is immense, the uncertainty has been real. I'm now considering having some stability, a place where I can contribute and grow for at least 2-3 years. That doesn't mean I'll stop grinding or upskilling; I'm always eager to learn and push myself, but a bit more predictability would be welcome," the Redditor wrote.

The developer turned to the Reddit community for support. "If anyone has any leads, referrals, or just some advice on navigating this, I'd be incredibly grateful. Thanks for reading," he concluded.

The post quickly gained traction online. While some users resonated with the post, others praised the techie for handling his setback with dignity.

"Something like this is happening to me too. I can understand your pain bro. I suggest you should post this in linkedin and twitter some kind HR or another dev might help over there," wrote one user.

"Always do a thorough research before joining a company which offers impeccable pay raise from your last CTC especially startups. All the best for your journey mate," commented another.

"Make a post on linkedin regarding this and mention you are available to join next day. Nice post btw, didn't feel like you were crying or something," suggested a third user.

"This is a bad situation. Those companies should be sued but the government is not doing enough," expressed one user.