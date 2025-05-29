Reddit User Stunned After Mumbai Recruiter Asks "Intrusive" Questions About Family Income, Marriage Plans

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A job seeker reported intrusive interview questions from a recruiter. The recruiter asked about family income and marriage plans during the interview. The user shared their experience on the subreddit r/IndianWorkplace.

A job seeker recently shared a troubling experience where a recruiter asked a series of strange questions during an interview, which left them stunned. Taking to Reddit, the user claimed that they were asked many intrusive questions, including how many earning members were in their family and whether they were planning to get married. "In today's episode of Recruiters reaching a new low: Got asked about the 'earning members in the family'" the user titled the post shared on subreddit r/IndianWorkplace.

"Got asked this question bang in the middle of interview by the DIRECTOR of a marketing/ad agency (amongst other personal/intrusive questions) Mumbai/Ghatkopar based agency," the Redditor shared.

In the comments section, when one user asked why the director of the company took the interview and not a recruiting HR, the job seeker said that the HR asked their age and immediately inquired if they were planning to get married.

The post quickly sparked a conversation online, with many users sharing similar stories.

"Agencies reach new lows every week, so this is honestly not a huge surprise," expressed one user. "I was asked my father's occupation, yearly income, number of siblings, mother's occupation, pin code of my address, and how I am going to travel to office once, by the HR before even scheduling an interview. She took all this information and didn't even schedule an interview," shared another.

"I was asked the same question six months ago, and I said "excuse me?" Hoping he would refrain asking it for the second time but he did. I asked him how does that matter. He said he was just trying to understand how committed I am to my career. I got the offer but didnt join the organization. He later called me up and asked for the reason, I told I was not comfortable with the questions that were asked during the HR interview. He tried to cover it up with some bs nothing happened after that," commented a third user.

"There should be a way to publicly call these people out by name and company. Or a way to warn people about these people but on the down-low," wrote one user.

"Some directly ask what EMI's you have , they just want to know how desperate you are for the job and will you stick around for a while," said another.