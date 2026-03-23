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Japanese Man Sets World Record With 8 Rope Skips In A Single Attempt

His journey from initial difficulties to achieving the record shows how hard work and determination are essential for success.

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Japanese Man Sets World Record With 8 Rope Skips In A Single Attempt
Kirato began rope jumping practice in fifth grade.
  • Kirato Hitaka set a new rope skipping record with eight jumps in one attempt
  • He began serious rope skipping practice in fifth grade despite early struggles
  • Kirato balances daily rope skipping practice with his football club commitments
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In an impressive display of skill and dedication, a young athlete from Japan has set a unique record in rope skipping. The achievement highlights how consistent practice and determination can lead to remarkable success, reported Guinness World Records. 

Kirato Hitaka set a new record by completing the most number of jumps, eight, in a single attempt. This is being seen as a major breakthrough in the field of rope jumping.

Beginning Of Practice

Kirato began serious rope jumping practice in fifth grade. Initially, he wasn't very skilled at the sport, but this weakness motivated him to continue working hard.

He is currently associated with a football club. Despite his busy football schedule, he practices rope jumping daily, which demonstrates his dedication and perseverance.

Watch Video Here:

In the video, he can be seen celebrating after achieving his target. He jumps high with rop in his hand and within seconds he can be seen breaking the record. 

Hard Work Pays Off

Kirato Hitaka's achievement is the result of his persistent efforts and daily practice. His journey from initial difficulties to achieving the record shows how hard work and determination are essential for success.

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