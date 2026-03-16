"Very Difficult To Open Strait Of Hormuz Without Iran's Acceptance": Fareed Zakaria To NDTV

The war in Iran will continue, and with US President Donald Trump apparently not looking for an exit, an oil crisis is likely, foreign policy analyst Fareed Zakaria has indicated.

Speaking to NDTV Editor-in-Chief and CEO Rahul Kanwal in an exclusive interview, he said it will be "very difficult to open Strait of Hormuz without Iran's acceptance" and the Iranians "will continue to play hardball".

While US President Donald Trump has sought the help of allies in European Union and Arab allies to help open the Strait -- the conduit for more than one-fifth of global oil supply -- the allies are yet to get on board.

"If there's no response or if it's a negative response, I think it will be very bad for the future of NATO," the US President has said.