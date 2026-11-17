Three Indian-origin sisters in the United Kingdom have won a legal battle against their brother following a dispute over their late father's 1.6 million-pound estate, The Times reported. The legal fight also included a safety deposit box filled with gold in India. According to the report, the conflict began after Hari Grover died at the age of 85 in September 2024 without leaving a will.

His only son, Sonny Grover, was appointed as the administrator of the estate, which also included his house in Ealing, West London.

According to the report, the son was instructed to split the family fortune equally and 'look after' his sisters.

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But when he failed to do so, Airan Grover-Jones, Kiran Cotterell and Kelly Puri sued their brother. They claimed that the value of their father's estate was far higher than the figure declared by him.

Initially, the father's property in Ealing and local assets in England were valued at around 865,000 pounds.

However, the three sisters grew suspicious and took legal action after discovering that major assets had been left out of the official valuation.

They pointed to roughly 300,000 pounds in cash savings, alongside a collection of gold bars and jewellery stored in an Indian safety deposit box worth up to 500,000 pounds.

Sonny defended by claiming that the money in his father's bank account belonged to him automatically because he was listed as a joint account holder.

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He also argued that his late father had gifted him the valuable gold stash and control of the safety deposit box.

The sisters accused their brother of trying to keep the family wealth for himself and failing to respect their father's wish for the fortune.

During the hearing at the Mayor's and City County Court in London, Judge Nicholas Parfitt ruled in favour of the sisters. The judge rejected Sonny's claims, noting that the father had entrusted the box to him rather than gifting it away.

The judge also slammed Grover for being "constantly argumentative" in court.

The court ordered Sonny and his wife to account for everything inside the safety deposit box on behalf of the whole family.

Judge Parfitt also ordered Sonny to pay 80,000 pounds to cover his sisters' legal expenses, which will be deducted straight from his portion of the inheritance.