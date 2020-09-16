Google Doodle Asks People To Wear Mask And Save Lives Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The Google doodle shows all letters wearing face masks

To spread the awareness about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Google, through its animated doodle, today reminded people to wear a mask.

The doodle shows all the letters wearing face masks of different colours and patterns. It also links to a series of steps that are aimed at preventing the spread of the deadly virus.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Clean your hands often. Use soap and water, or an alcohol-based hand rub.

Maintain a safe distance from anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

Wear a mask when physical distancing is not possible.

Don't touch your eyes, nose or mouth.

Cover your nose and mouth with your bent elbow or a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Stay home if you feel unwell.

If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention.

Calling in advance allows your healthcare provider to quickly direct you to the right health facility. This protects you, and prevents the spread of viruses and other infections.

The link also gives information on how masks can help prevent the spread of the virus from the person wearing one to others. Masks alone do not protect against COVID-19, and should be combined with physical distancing and hand hygiene. Follow the advice provided by your local health authority.

Globally, as of Tuesday evening, there have been 29,155,581 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 926,544 deaths, WHO reported.