Google Marks Pi Day 2026 With Special Doodle Highlighting Archimedes' Work

Google Doodle 2026: Google is marking March 14 with a special Doodle dedicated to Pi Day 2026. It's an annual shout-out to the world's most famous mathematical constant, π. Google stated it was honouring this mathematical legacy with enthusiasts worldwide who celebrate it with pi-reciting contests and slices of pie. Pi is an irrational number that is used in many formulae across mathematics and physics. Pi implies that its decimal representation is non-terminating and non-repeating. The approximate value, generally used in calculations, of Pi is 3.14. Another value of Pi used by students is 22/7.

"This Doodle celebrates the numerical constant pi (π), highlighting the foundational geometry first used to calculate its limits," Google explained.

"Long before modern technology, the Greek mathematician Archimedes popularised an innovative approach: he approximated the value of pi by sandwiching a circle between two 96-sided polygons to determine its precise upper and lower bounds."

The special doodle has been rolled out in the UK, India, Belgium, Czechia, Iceland, Mexico, El Salvador, Colombia, Ecuador, New Zealand, Australia, Japan, Uruguay, Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Peru.

What Is Pi?

Pi (π) is the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter. The diameter of a circle is the distance from edge to edge (measuring through the centre), and the circumference is the distance around the circle.

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Google Doodle And History

A Google Doodle is a thematic motif that is used by the search engine on its homepage to mark special occasions. Google has also used doodles to celebrate prominent people, their achievements and contributions to the world.

The first Google Doodle was published in 1998 as a quick way for Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin to let people know they would be out of the office for Burning Man.

Google's creative milestones began in 2000 with its first international Doodle, honouring Bastille Day in France. A decade later, on May 21, 2010, the company introduced its first interactive game doodle to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Pac-Man.