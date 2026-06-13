Watch: Duck Wearing Mexico Jersey During FIFA World Cup Goes Viral

FIFA World Cup 2026: Mexicans are having the time of their lives after the FIFA World Cup kicked off at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Thursday (Jun 11), with the home team securing a comfortable 2-0 victory over South Africa. The capital city transformed into a massive fiesta, with fans packing the stadium and streets to dance, drink, and proudly wear their national jerseys. World Cup fever has gripped the entire country, extending unexpectedly to local wildlife. Hours before kickoff, a viral social media video showed a mother-son duo walking down a street closely followed by a pet duck, which was sporting its very own Mexico football kit.

The video of the duck wiggling down the street amused local residents, who quickly drew their smartphones to record the adorable sight. Meanwhile, the duo walking the duck appeared entirely nonchalant, acting as if parading a pet to support the national team was a daily routine.

"This World Cup just started and the vibes are already all time high," said one user while another added: "Things you can only see in a Latin American country."

A third commented: "Duck wearing a Mexican football jersey is probably my new favourite thing ever. Love the craze Mexicans have for football."

A fourth said: "This is bonkers. These guys are having so much fun, absolutely love them. Shame Mexico is not hosting the final."

Check The Viral Clip Here:

Also Read | Woman Calls US Healthcare System 'Scam' After Getting Affordable Medicine From India: '$1000 vs $25'

Mexico World Cup Fever

Following Mexico and South Korea's opening day victories on Thursday, social media was flooded with clips of fans celebrating. The two fan bases came together in a lively post-match party celebration, with Mexican supporters even joining in on the iconic "Gangnam Style" dance.

In another viral moment from the World Cup, Mexican supporters lifted a South Korean fan into the air during the festivities.