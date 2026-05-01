Google Marks Labour Day With Colourful Doodle Honouring Workers Worldwide

Google on Thursday marked Labour Day with a vibrant Doodle, paying tribute to workers across the globe and recognising their role in shaping the modern workplace. The Doodle, featured on the homepage of Google, showcased animated illustrations representing a wide range of professions, from healthcare and construction to education and technology. The artwork highlighted the diversity of labour and underscored the contributions of workers who keep economies running.

In a brief description accompanying the Doodle, Google said the tribute honours the dedication, resilience and innovation of workers worldwide. It added that these contributions continue to influence how societies function and how workplaces evolve in an increasingly digital age.

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Labour Day, also known as International Workers' Day, is observed on May 1 in many countries, including India. The day has its origins in the late 19th-century labour movement, particularly the struggle for an eight-hour workday. Over time, it has become a global occasion to recognise workers' rights and achievements.

Across India, the day is marked by various events, including rallies, discussions and awareness campaigns focusing on labour rights, fair wages and workplace safety. Trade unions and organisations use the occasion to highlight ongoing challenges faced by workers in both formal and informal sectors.

Globally, Labour Day serves as a reminder of the progress made in improving working conditions while also drawing attention to issues such as job security, wage inequality and the impact of automation.

Google's Doodle adds a creative dimension to the observance, reflecting the importance of workers in building and sustaining modern economies.