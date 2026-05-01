Gautam Adani Launches '<i>Apni Baat, Apno Ke Saath</i>' To Connect With Colleagues

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, on Friday launched a new initiative, ‘Apni Baat, Apno Ke Saath', to connect with over four lakh colleagues in the Adani family, on the occasion of the World Labour Day.

In a social media platform X, the billionaire industrialist said, “For me, this is not merely a formal dialogue, but an effort to connect with everyone in the Adani family from the heart”.

“Through this initiative, I will share my thoughts, experiences, and learnings from time to time, and with equal humility, strive to learn as well,” said Gautam Adani.

He further said that this day is special for him.

“On one hand, it is World Labour Day, and on the other, it is the 40th anniversary of my marriage. I began this sacred occasion with darshan and blessings of Lord Mahadev at Kedarnath Dham alongside my life companion Preeti,” Gautam Adani said.

The Adani Group Chairman further stated that in this journey of four decades, “Preeti's companionship has been not just the support of my life, but a calm strength in every challenge and a humble foundation in every success; for this, I am deeply grateful to her from the bottom of my heart”.

“We prayed to Mahadev that He may bestow upon our country continuous progress, prosperity, and strength, and inspire us all to contribute our very best to nation-building,” said Gautam Adani.

आज का दिन मेरे लिए विशेष है, एक ओर विश्व श्रमिक दिवस है और दूसरी ओर मेरे विवाह की 40वीं वर्षगांठ।



इस पावन अवसर की शुरुआत मैंने अपनी जीवनसंगिनी प्रीति के साथ केदारनाथ धाम में भगवान महादेव के दर्शन और आशीर्वाद से की।



चार दशकों की इस यात्रा में, प्रीति का साथ मेरे लिए केवल जीवन… pic.twitter.com/J3yW5tsK1d — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) May 1, 2026

The Adani Group Chairman said, “I firmly believe that when millions of members of the Adani family unite as mutual supporters in the resolve for nation-building, we will not only build projects but also make a humble contribution towards realizing the dream of a developed India”.

“Your faith and companionship are my greatest strength. Jai Shramshakti, Jai Rashtrashakti,” said Gautam Adani.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)