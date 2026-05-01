Gautam Adani Puts Local Communities At Core Of Group's Vision

Chairman Gautam Adani has listed the core principles guiding the Adani Group, calling them the "Panchtatva" or five fundamental elements of the organisation.

Speaking at NDTV's Apni Baat, Apno ke Saath event on Friday, the Adani Group Chairman said that even as the group undergoes major transformations, its foundational values remain unchanged.

"Alongside these three transformative changes, there are certain fundamental principles—those in which we have always believed, and on which we will continue to work with equal dedication," he said.

Referring to them as the organisation's "Panchtatva", he added, "Just as nature is made up of five elements, a strong organization also stands on certain fundamental elements."

Gautam Adani said that the first key principle of the Adani Group is to prioritise local communities in its operations. Explaining this, he said, "The group believes that wherever it works, the land, people, and local aspirations should grow together with the company."

He added that the group follows a clear hiring approach. He said Adani Group gives preference first to people from the local area, then candidates from within the state, and only after that looks at talent from outside.

"In certain situations where suitable local talent is not available, our partners are better equipped to identify and bring in the required workforce," he added.

Gautam Adani further stressed the importance of continuous learning, saying that both the world and the nature of jobs are changing rapidly. He said that the group is investing in training programmes and initiatives like Adani Skill Centres to help employees upgrade their skills.

The third element, he said, is clear career progression. "We aim to create a cadre, where individuals join at a young age, continue to learn and grow within this very organisation," the industrialist added.

He further stated that the long-term goal is to rely entirely on internally developed talent, reducing the need for lateral hiring. "This is not just a career path, but a journey built on trust," he said.

Speaking about the fourth element, Adani highlighted the need for fair and timely pay. He said hard work must be respected, compensation should be fair and it must be paid on time.

The fifth element focuses on dignity of life, especially for workers posted at remote or challenging locations. "This is not a privilege, but a basic right of every working person," Adani said.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)