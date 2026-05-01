"Will Nurture Millions Like Maa Ganga": Gautam Adani On Ganga Expressway

The newly inaugurated Ganga Expressway is akin to the sacred Ganga river, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said on Thursday, adding the infrastructure project was a "powerful medium" of connection and development.

Speaking at NDTV's Apni Baat, Apno ke Saath event on May 1, coinciding with International Workers' Day, Gautam Adani highlighted the significance of the recently inaugurated Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh.

He said the 594-km expressway is not just a road linking 12 districts and over 500 villages, but a transformative corridor that will impact millions of lives.

"Just as Maa Ganga has nurtured our faith and culture for centuries, so too will this Expressway—emerging as a new stream of development," Adani said.

"Much like the sacred currents of Maa Ganga, it connects people and their aspirations," he said, adding that the expressway was expected to benefit over 8 crore people.

The project is also set to reduce travel time between Meerut and Prayagraj - from around 10 to 11 hours to nearly 5 to 6 hours. The highway will pass through 12 districts.

"Maa Ganga is our faith, and the Ganga Expressway—a robust bridge connecting that very faith with development—will impart new momentum to the progress not only of Uttar Pradesh but of the entire nation," Gautam Adani said.

Ganga Expressway can accommodate fighter jet landings if required. "The structural integrity of the Ganga Expressway is such that, should the need arise, even fighter jets can land on it. It stands as a symbol of the strength and self-confidence of New India," he said.

Built at a cost of around Rs 36,230 crore, Ganga Expressway is the longest expressway in Uttar Pradesh and one of the biggest newly built road infrastructures in India. The road will have six lanes for traffic, and it can be expanded to eight lanes.

The corridor runs through Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj.

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