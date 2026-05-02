Ganga Expressway: How Much Toll Tax You'll Have To Pay From Meerut To Prayagraj

The newly inaugurated Ganga Expressway is already making headlines for cutting travel time between western and eastern Uttar Pradesh (Meerut to Prayagraj). But one question most commuters are asking is simple: How much will the journey from Meerut to Prayagraj actually cost?

As of now, the exact toll rates haven't been officially announced. However, based on existing expressway pricing trends, a fairly close estimate can be worked out.

Ganga Expressway: Expected Toll Charges

While the final numbers are pending approval, toll charges are expected to follow the standard rate of around Rs 2.55 per kilometre for cars. Given the expressway's total length of 594 km, a full trip from Meerut to Prayagraj could cost:

Cars/Jeeps: Around Rs 1,500-Rs 1,550 per trip

Small commercial vehicles: Approximately Rs 2,300-Rs 2,500

Buses and trucks: Roughly Rs 4,800- Rs 5,000

These are indicative figures and may vary slightly once the government finalises the pricing structure.

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15-Day Toll-Free Window Currently In Place

Interestingly, commuters don't have to worry about toll charges immediately. Following the inauguration by Narendra Modi on April 29, the Uttar Pradesh government announced a 15-day toll-free period. This means travellers using the expressway right now can cover the entire stretch without paying anything. For frequent users or commercial operators, this short window translates into noticeable savings-especially on long-haul routes.

When Will Toll Collection Begin?

Toll collection is expected to start after the 15-day free period ends (around 13th May). Officials have indicated that rates will be finalised in a cabinet meeting before being implemented. Once active, the system will be fully cashless via FASTag, and the expressway will operate on a closed toll system-meaning users will be charged based on entry and exit points rather than fixed plazas in between.

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What It Means For Daily Users

Even with toll charges kicking in, the expressway is expected to offer strong value. Reduced travel time, smoother driving conditions, and better connectivity across Uttar Pradesh's 12 districts- Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh, and Prayagraj. For now, if you're planning a drive between Meerut and Prayagraj, this is the best time to experience the stretch-before the toll meters start running.