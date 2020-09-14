Google Doodle Says, 'Thank You Coronavirus Helpers'

Google Doodle Image: Google appreciates "coronavirus helpers"

Google in its unique way appreciated and thanked the tremendous mission undertaken by the frontline workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic. Today's Google Doodle is a gif with hearts and images of all the services supporting the healthcare system amid a raging pandemic. From doctors and nurses, to ambulance drivers, cleaners and security-men, the Google Doodle says "thank you" to all. "As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people are coming together to help one another now more than ever. We're launching a Doodle series to recognize and honour many of those on the front lines. Today, we'd like to say: To all coronavirus helpers, thank you": Google posted on its website.

Google has been spreading awareness through its Doodles and on social media, putting out precautions against the deadly virus and the dos and don'ts the experts are saying.

"As COVID-19 continues to impact the nation, help stop the spread by following these steps...", Google posted on its Twitter handle when the numbers of coronavirus cases started rising sharply.

Wear a mask.

Save lives.



As COVID-19 continues to impact the nation, help stop the spread by following these steps

Each step counts in making sure that you and everyone around you stays safe. Remember to follow all the safe practices.



Head to @MoHFW_India to know more.

"Thanks for maintaining six feet distance," Google posted in August end, reminding people the importance of social distance, as a key precautionary step, as the lockdown was gradually being lifted in phases in India.

Hey, we wanted

thanks for maintaining six feet distance — Google India (@GoogleIndia) August 28, 2020

Google has been celebrating important days and occasions through its Doodle. It's a temporary alteration that they make to their homepage to honour and remember people and historical events. "The first Doodle was created by Larry and Sergey, our founders," explains Perla Campos, global marketing chief for Google Doodles.